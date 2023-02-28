ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after police chased his vehicle from a mine parking lot through town on Interstate 80.

Police said they were contacted by mine security at 2:20 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle in the lot on West Idaho Street, which “has had numerous auto burglaries in the past.” The vehicle reportedly sped off when approached, and when police arrived it was found idling in the bus lane.

Police activated their lights and sirens but the vehicle failed to yield, and it struck a fence surrounding the parking lot before getting onto I-80 and driving toward Elko “at speeds in excess of 105 mph.” Police said the vehicle was being operated in a manner likely to endanger other people or property.

The vehicle eventually “crashed” about 10 miles east of town and the driver rolled down the window. Police said they got a clear view of the driver before he sped off again headed east. Then he turned around at mile marker 317 and headed back toward Elko, again exceeding 105 mph.

Spikes were deployed on the freeway in Elko, deflating one of the tires, but the vehicle continued on and headed north on Mountain City Highway before turning onto Argent Avenue. At this point police lost sight of the vehicle and began canvassing the area.

The vehicle was located at a residence on Dux Avenue and the driver was identified as Benjamin C. Lucero, 34. Police said he was originally cooperative but then resisted being placed in wrist restraints.

Lucero was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked on charges of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, aggressive driving, speeding 41 or more mile per hour over limit, and destroying the property of another.

His bail was listed at $6,590.