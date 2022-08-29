Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home

ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets.

Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny and possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

The arrest came two days after police were informed of a residential burglary in which two safes containing firearms and cash were stolen from a southside home. Security cameras inside and outside the home recorded an SUV backing into the driveway and a man kicking in the front door of the residence, then quickly removing the safes.

The thief was wearing a hoodie and a face mask, but the mask was askew and he could be recognized because part of his face was seen on camera – including a distinct tattoo -- according to a police statement.

The guns, cash and safes were valued at more than $20,000, according to the victim.

Shortly before noon Saturday, EPD officers learned Huff was in a residence in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

A second suspect in a separate case involving the theft of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Scott Seitz, was also observed entering the Walnut Street residence.

Due to the likely presence of the stolen firearms, the Elko Special Response Team was summoned to assist. Members of the EPD Crime Suppression Unit, the Elko County Sheriff's Office and Nevada State Police assisted in setting up a perimeter at the home.

Seitz exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. A short time later, at approximately 3 p.m., Huff exited the residence and surrendered.

He was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $380,000.

Huff was charged with attempted murder in November 2014 after being accused of shooting a man inside the front door of his home near an elementary school. According to court testimony he pointed a gun at the man’s head but the man pushed his arm away just as the trigger was fired. The bullet lodged in his neck and shoulder area.

Huff was arrested the following day after a high-speed chase.

He pleaded guilty in July 2015 to two lesser counts of battery with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to 156 months in prison with parole eligibility after 37 months. The sentence was to run concurrently with a previous sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Huff’s aggregate sentence was expected to expire in May 2024 but he was released on mandatory parole in November 2021.

Huff was also sentenced in April 2011 on two counts of attempted battery by a prisoner, and September 2012 for attempted theft.

Huff was also arrested three times in 2010, according to Elko Daily Free Press files — in February for drug possession; in March for felony embezzlement; and in June for burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen goods.