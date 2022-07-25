 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man arrested at South Fork campground

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Saturday evening at South Fork Reservoir after a camper reported seeing a vehicle driving through the east campground at a high rate of speed.

An officer found the suspect vehicle parked at a campsite. The vehicle had run over the parking block, and the driver was seen in the water throwing an object and submerging himself, according to the officer’s statement.

Lionel F. Diaz, 45, approached the officer but allegedly refused to obey commands to go to the rear of his vehicle and “chest bumped” the officer before he was placed in handcuffs. Diaz reportedly admitted to being on probation and to drinking alcohol and smoking “weed,” the report said.

During transport to town by a Nevada State Police trooper, Diaz reportedly made verbal threats against both officers.

Diaz was booked on charges of felony intimidating a public officer with threat of force, battery on a protected person, reckless driving disregarding safety, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and violation of probation.

According to Elko County Jail records, Diaz was also arrested in July 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender. In December 2016, he was convicted in Yakima, Washington of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to the Nevada Sex Offender Registry.

