Elko man arrested downtown in vehicle stolen from Utah

ELKO – A man who was given a suspended prison sentence last month on a felony drug charge was arrested again Friday in a car that was reported stolen in Utah.

Serafin Perez, 43, of Elko was arrested around 4 p.m. after an Elko Police Department officer spotted a Toyota Camry without a license plate turning off Idaho Street. Perez was driving but told police he had no driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance.

Police determined he was on parole and that the car had been stolen out of West Valley, Utah.

Perez was booked on a felony charge of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and for violation of probation.

Perez was listed as a resident of Yuma, Arizona, when he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14. He was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin and was placed on probation for one year.

Besides being arrested on felony drug charges in both March and September of last year, Perez was also booked in October on a charge of felony battery by a prisoner, according to Elko County Jail records.

He was also arrested in April 2021 on a misdemeanor theft charge and for resisting an officer.

Perez was listed as a resident of Phoenix when he was arrested Jan. 15, 2020, in Carlin on a felony charge of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and resisting a public officer. He was also arrested in October 2020 for failure to appear in court on the charges.

Perez pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021, to the credit card charges and was given a suspended sentence by Kacin and placed on probation for two years.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0