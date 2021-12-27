Elko man arrested following SWAT standoff

ELKO – An Elko man wanted on multiple warrants fled a traffic stop, waded across the icy Humboldt River and held a SWAT team at bay in a stranger’s home for more than four hours.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when an Elko Police Department officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired Nevada vehicle registration tag.

Four adults were in the vehicle.

“During the officer's investigation, a male passenger in the vehicle opened the door and fled across Idaho Street toward the JC Penney store,” police reported.

A back-up officer chased the fleeing subject on foot but encountered a patch of ice and fell, dislocating his right shoulder and injuring his left hamstring.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Michael W. Elizondo of Elko. A records check revealed four active warrants for his arrest.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Friday morning, Elko County Sheriff's deputies received calls saying a suspicious person who identified himself as "Michael" was knocking on doors in a neighborhood off of Last Chance Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and Elko police officers followed footprints in the snow to a residence in the same Last Chance Road neighborhood. The resident told them that someone named "Michael" knocked on the door and claimed he had been involved in an argument with a friend and was seeking assistance.

Officers determined Elizondo was inside the home and that there were numerous firearms inside. They helped move the resident to safety and surrounded the residence.

Officers ordered Elizondo to exit the home and surrender, however, he did not respond. Because he was a wanted felon with access to unsecured firearms, the Elko SWAT Team was summoned.

After an approximately 4 1/2 hour standoff, Elizondo surrendered to authorities.

Elizondo was provided medical care, as he had been exposed to cold temperatures and was wet from fleeing through the Humboldt River when he ran from the initial traffic stop.

He was booked into the Elko County Jail without further incident on four bench warrants, a warrant for selling or transferring document or personal ID to establish false status, and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

His bail was listed at $37,140.

According to Elko District Court records, Elizondo was a resident of Carson City when he pleaded guilty in May to a charge of attempted grand larceny.

He was given a suspended prison sentence by Judge Al Kacin, placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

--

