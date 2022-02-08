 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man arrested for battery at mini-mall

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for battery with substantial bodily harm following an encounter at a South Fifth Street mini-mall.

Troy Curtis, 65, is accused of walking up to a man and challenging him to fight. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been having trouble with Curtis’ son.

Curtis then “smacked him on the face” and walked away but then came back and placed one hand on the victim’s ear and smacked the opposite ear with the other hand.

The victim sought medical attention and was told “he had a ruptured eardrum that may never heal,” the report said.

Curtis was arrested Feb. 2 a felony warrant for battery with substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. His bail was listed at $10,390.

Scientists say Japan is sitting on top of an earthquake ‘magnet’

