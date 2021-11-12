Elko man arrested for contempt of court

ELKO – An Elko man who has served three prison terms was booked this week on a parole violation and for contempt of court.

Cody G. Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested Tuesday at Fifth Street and Carlin Court.

Carroll pleaded guilty in June to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods. District Judge Kriston Hill gave him a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and he was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year by Hill.

Carroll was also arrested Oct. 4 on a drug court hold.

In January, Carroll pleaded guilty in Elko Justice Court to violating an extended order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 198 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of trespassing and was ordered to serve 229 hours in jail.

Earlier in January, Carroll was arrested on a felony warrant for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. A month earlier he was arrested at 620 Sage St. on a felony warrant for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Nevada prison records indicate Carroll was sentenced in December 2013 for possession of a controlled substance, January 2104 for being under influence of a controlled substance, and January 2017 for burglary.

In May 2017, Carroll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner in lawful custody after he and another inmate at Elko County Jail beat an inmate severely enough to be sent to the hospital.

