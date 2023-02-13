ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday night on a domestic battery charge following a half-hour standoff with police.

On February 12, 2023 at approximately 10:00 pm,

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Oakwood Drive at about 10 p.m. after someone reported seeing a man batter a female victim in front of the residence.

Upon arrival, officers saw the garage door closing.

When they attempted to contact someone inside, neither party would answer the door. They used both a cellphone and the public address system on an EPD vehicle but all efforts to contact the involved parties failed.

Because of the possibility the victim was being held against her will, the Elko SWAT Team and Elko Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the residence.

Crisis negotiators continued efforts to contact the parties and after approximately 30 minutes the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Rick Guzman of Elko, and the female victim exited the residence.

Guzman was arrested on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was transported to the Elko County Jail and booked, without further incident.

His bail was listed at $3,140.