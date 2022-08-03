Elko man arrested for downtown bar assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for hitting a man with a handgun at a downtown bar about five months ago.

Manuel R. Lujan, 28, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, both category B felonies, and a lesser charge of aiming a firearm at a human being, a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a Railroad Street bar about an hour before midnight on March 1 where several people were standing on the sidewalk. Witnesses told law enforcement two men were fighting inside and one had a gun.

Police located Lujan walking near a casino and stopped him. Lujan said he had been involved in a fight at the bar, but that he had been “jumped” by several unknown men when he went inside to play pool.

Officers said Lujan’s “story did not make sense” to them because several people had identified him by name and there were no pool tables in that establishment, but he was released by police because he did not have a firearm on his person and a victim was not present.

A short time later, police said a man approached officers with an injury on his cheek below his right eye and identified Lujan as the one who struck him.

The victim said he knew Lujan from a previous incident when Lujan hit him nine months ago, but did not immediately recognize him at first that night before Lujan allegedly “swung at him with a gun in his other hand, striking him on the right side of the face.”

Lujan was jailed on $70,000 bail.