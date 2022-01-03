 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko man arrested for failure to obey sex offender laws

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations.

Rick L. Sandman, 75, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. at a northside trailer court. He was booked into Elko County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Sandman was a resident of Wells in August 2003 when he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a 64-year-old woman. The victim was able to break free and was not physically injured in the assault, then-Sheriff Dale Lotspeich said at the time.

Law enforcement was called when his wife reportedly attacked him with a baseball bat after learning of the incident.

Sandman has been arrested more than half a dozen times since then, on charges including drug possession, battery, domestic violence, and obstructing a public officer.

Rick Sandman

Sandman
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Dec. 10 Desirae Leinger and Jonathon Timmons, married June 11, 2020

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News