Elko man arrested for failure to obey sex offender laws

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations.

Rick L. Sandman, 75, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. at a northside trailer court. He was booked into Elko County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Sandman was a resident of Wells in August 2003 when he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a 64-year-old woman. The victim was able to break free and was not physically injured in the assault, then-Sheriff Dale Lotspeich said at the time.

Law enforcement was called when his wife reportedly attacked him with a baseball bat after learning of the incident.

Sandman has been arrested more than half a dozen times since then, on charges including drug possession, battery, domestic violence, and obstructing a public officer.

