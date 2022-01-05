Elko man arrested for felony domestic battery

ELKO – An Elko man who is awaiting trial on a domestic battery charge was arrested Dec. 31 on additional charges of domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

Chavis V. Russell, 38, has also been arrested on battery charges six previous times in the past five years, according to Elko County Jail records.

In the most recent case, city police were called to a southside residence by a third party. The responding officer “could hear yelling and screaming coming from the residence.” While standing outside he could hear something slam against the side of the mobile home and see the wall move from the inside.

Police interviewed Russell and a female occupant whose face was swollen on one side. Numerous bruises were observed on her body and side of her neck.

Russell is also accused of pointing a BB gun at the alleged victim’s head. He was booked into Elko County Jail on $42,500 bail on felony charges.

Russell was also arrested in May 2020 at a different southside residence for third-offense battery constituting domestic violence. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

He was also arrested in January 2019 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner, but the charge was dropped a month later.

In July 2018 he was arrested on Golf Course Road for felony third-offense battery constituting domestic violence, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

In March 2018 he was arrested at East Jennings Way and Interstate 80 for second-offense domestic battery.

He pleaded no contest in December 2017 to a charge of first offense domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. He was also ordered to serve 816 hours in jail with credit for time served and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling, 48 hours of community service and pay $340 in fees and fines.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0