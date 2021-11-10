 Skip to main content
Elko man arrested for flashlight assault

ELKO -- An Elko man was booked into jail on $100,000 bail following a domestic dispute Monday night.

Police were called to a motel where Jacob R. Porter, 22, allegedly struck his girlfriend’s father in the head with a metal flashlight.

Police interviewed Porter and family members, and determined that the injured man had complained to Porter about a lighter being missing from his truck. Porter returned the lighter to the truck but retrieved the flashlight for his own protection, according to an officer’s declaration of probable cause.

They got into an argument when he returned to the motel room, and that’s when Porter allegedly struck the victim on the back of the head.

The victim’s brother was also struck, and had an injured eye.

Porter was arrested on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

Jacob Porter

Porter
