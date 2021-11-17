Elko man arrested for seventh time this year

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested six times already this year was arrested again Sunday, this time on a felony gun charge.

Deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in the Marina Hills section of Spring Creek on a report of a man “hiding in the bushes and changing his clothes.”

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, consented to be searched and was found to be carrying a pistol tucked in his front waistband. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Mendive was also arrested Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Front Street on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. He was also arrested July 16 on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Mendive was arrested twice in June on felony drug charges. He was also arrested in May for drug paraphernalia and in March on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bail on the charges Mendive has been arrested on this year adds up to $48,205.

Mendive was also arrested in June 2016 after police were called to a 12th Street apartment on a report of heavy foot traffic and behavior that seemed to indicate drug activity. They found Mendive, Andrew Hockenberry, and a woman standing by a car with another person lying in the backseat along with a hypodermic needle and empty gun holster.

Police impounded the car and later found drugs and nine guns that had been reported stolen, according to a detective’s report.

Mendive and Hockenberry were charged as co-defendants with burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, burglary, grand larceny of a gun, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail amounts totaled more than $100,000 each.

District Judge Nancy Porter sentenced Hockenberry to prison but determined that Mendive “should receive the benefit of a deferred sentence” since he pleaded guilty, had not been previously convicted, and was an alcoholic or drug addict who would likely be rehabilitated.

On June 7, 2017, Mendive was placed on probation for three years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court and to pay $500 restitution. The order also stated that violation of the conditions “will result in the imposition and execution of sentencing and would probably include incarceration.”

However, Elko County Jail records show that Mendive was arrested two months later on a drug court hold, in November 2018 for violating probation, and again in February 2019 for violating probation.

According to the Elko County Clerk’s office, Mendive will be sentenced Dec. 17 on one of his current cases, and be arraigned on two other cases the same day.

