 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko man arrested for West River St. blaze
1 comment
top story

Elko man arrested for West River St. blaze

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with a blaze at a West River St. home.

Charles J. Morrell, 57, was booked at the Elko County Jail on one count of first degree arson, after starting a fire to “defend his residence.”

Police were called to a structure fire at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and identified Morrell as the resident.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Elko police, Morrell told officers that several people, including former President Donald Trump, broke into his home.

He used aerosol paint and lighters to make a homemade flamethrower, and police said “evidence at the scene and on his person corroborated” Morrell’s account of how the fire was started.

Police also found numerous knives and a kitchen cleaner in the residence, in addition to a small bag of methamphetamine on his person.

Along with the felony arson charge, Morrell was also booked on possession of a controlled substance.

His bail was set at $55,000.

Charles Morrell

Morrell 
1 comment
0
5
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court
Crime and Courts

Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 21Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News