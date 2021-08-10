Elko man arrested for West River St. blaze

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with a blaze at a West River St. home.
Charles J. Morrell, 57, was booked at the Elko County Jail on one count of first degree arson, after starting a fire to “defend his residence.”
Police were called to a structure fire at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and identified Morrell as the resident.
According to Elko police, Morrell told officers that several people, including former President Donald Trump, broke into his home.
He used aerosol paint and lighters to make a homemade flamethrower, and police said “evidence at the scene and on his person corroborated” Morrell’s account of how the fire was started.
Police also found numerous knives and a kitchen cleaner in the residence, in addition to a small bag of methamphetamine on his person.
Along with the felony arson charge, Morrell was also booked on possession of a controlled substance.
His bail was set at $55,000.