Elko man arrested for West River St. blaze

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with a blaze at a West River St. home.

Charles J. Morrell, 57, was booked at the Elko County Jail on one count of first degree arson, after starting a fire to “defend his residence.”

Police were called to a structure fire at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and identified Morrell as the resident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Elko police, Morrell told officers that several people, including former President Donald Trump, broke into his home.

He used aerosol paint and lighters to make a homemade flamethrower, and police said “evidence at the scene and on his person corroborated” Morrell’s account of how the fire was started.

Police also found numerous knives and a kitchen cleaner in the residence, in addition to a small bag of methamphetamine on his person.

Along with the felony arson charge, Morrell was also booked on possession of a controlled substance.

His bail was set at $55,000.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0