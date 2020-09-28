Elko man arrested in October drive-by shooting

ELKO – Two Elko men have been charged in a drive-by shooting last October that left bullet holes in multiple residences and vehicles on the north side of town.

One of them, Leonard A. Fernandez, 21, was arrested Friday on a warrant.

Elko Police Department officers were called to Copper Trail early on the morning of Oct. 19 on a report of shots fired at a home from a black Jeep, which then drove into the desert off Copper Street.

Police found a 9mm bullet on the laundry room floor, and 18 shell casings on or near the street. No one was injured.

The vehicle was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy on Lamoille Highway about an hour later. The driver, Dominique Orrantia, was arrested for DUI and police obtained a search warrant. An empty box of 9mm ammunition was found inside the Jeep, according to police.

Orrantia, who tested negative for gunshot residue but had a 9mm bullet in his possession, told police he had been drinking with Fernandez earlier that night. A witness said the shots were fired from the passenger side of the Jeep.