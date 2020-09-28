Elko man arrested in October drive-by shooting

ELKO – Two Elko men have been charged in a drive-by shooting last October that left bullet holes in multiple residences and vehicles on the north side of town.
One of them, Leonard A. Fernandez, 21, was arrested Friday on a warrant.
Elko Police Department officers were called to Copper Trail early on the morning of Oct. 19 on a report of shots fired at a home from a black Jeep, which then drove into the desert off Copper Street.
Police found a 9mm bullet on the laundry room floor, and 18 shell casings on or near the street. No one was injured.
The vehicle was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy on Lamoille Highway about an hour later. The driver, Dominique Orrantia, was arrested for DUI and police obtained a search warrant. An empty box of 9mm ammunition was found inside the Jeep, according to police.
Orrantia, who tested negative for gunshot residue but had a 9mm bullet in his possession, told police he had been drinking with Fernandez earlier that night. A witness said the shots were fired from the passenger side of the Jeep.
Another witness showed police Snapchat videos that had been posted several hours earlier of Fernandez holding a firearm and threatening to “shoot up” a resident’s “crib” after being threatened, according to police.
Detectives obtained surveillance video from a downtown bar and interviewed several people. Fernando reportedly told them he left the bar as a passenger in his mother’s Jeep, with Orrantia driving.
Fernandez and Orrantia were named Sept. 22 in a criminal complaint charging both men with discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle within a prohibited area. Both are Category B felonies.
Bail for Fernandez was listed at $70,000.
