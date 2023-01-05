Elko man arrested in shooting incident

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday on assault with a deadly weapon and other felony charges related to a September shooting incident at South Fork Canyon.

According to an Elko County Sheriff Deputy’s report, a small group of people reported they were riding side-by-side ATVs in the area on the evening of Sept. 2 when a pickup cut them off. They fled out of fear for their young child in the back of the ATV, but they were approached by it and another pickup driving at a high rate of speed a few minutes later.

One of the riders reported that a man got out of his pickup and began firing a handgun at them. Two shots were fired before the gun apparently jammed.

One of the women in the group posted a Snapchat video of the suspect, who claimed someone had run over his dog. The people in the pickup returned to a residence off Bullion Road.

A deputy was able to identify the suspect as Garry G. Foster, 61, from the video and from a previous visit to the residence regarding stolen property.

Witnesses were interviewed, and deputies said they recovered one unspent 9mm round, one spent 9mm round, and one spent .45-caliber round at the scene of the shooting.

The case was forwarded to the Elko District Attorney's Office and a criminal complaint was filed on Dec. 29.

Foster was charged with assault with a deadly weapon; possessing a gun by a prohibited person; discharging a gun at or into an occupied vehicle; attempted child abuse or neglect; and discharging a gun or other weapon where a person might be endangered.

His bail was listed at $77,500.

According to a deputy, Foster had a previous domestic battery charge from 2005 that prohibited him from owning weapons. And, in 2013, Elko police arrested him on drug charges.