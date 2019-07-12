ELKO – A man was stabbed in a southside neighborhood Friday morning and police have arrested a suspect.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Bullion Road at 11:16 a.m. when a passerby notified dispatch that a man had been stabbed. The victim was transported for medical treatment but his injury was not life-threatening.
Police found Javon Keester, 19, of Elko approximately three blocks away from the stabbing, and a knife was recovered approximately one block from the scene along his path.
Keester was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon.
“Preliminary investigation indicates an argument over a debt was the cause of the stabbing,” stated the Elko Police Department.
Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident is encouraged to notify detectives at 777-7310.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Keester was also arrested in October for domestic battery and resisting a public officer.
This was the third stabbing reported in Elko over the past five weeks.
Kendrick O. Johnson, 29, of Las Vegas was arrested June 23 after a domestic dispute escalated into a knife fight, according to police. Johnson is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl who then stabbed him several times.
Elba Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested Thursday on charges of stabbing her estranged boyfriend early Wednesday morning, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.