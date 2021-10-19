Elko man arrested in theft of ATM from Southside Laundry

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In that case, police were called in July to a Lyon Avenue residence where two people had been stabbed and the suspect, Grow, was at large. One man’s forearm had been lacerated and another man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

“The interior of the house was immaculate and organized, except for the bloodstains everywhere,” stated the police report.

Police listened to voice mails that Grow left for one of the victims, including one in which he claimed self-defense and said “I am going to have some people come talk to you.”

He was booked Aug. 10 on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon, and grand larceny of a gun. Bail was listed at $170,000.

Grow was also arrested Aug. 9 on charges of assault and second-offense domestic battery following a five-hour standoff with the Elko SWAT team at a South 12th Street residence.

Police found a woman in the residence with bruising and swelling on the side of her face. She said Grow battered her and when he was confronted by two witnesses, he threatened to stab all three of them.

Grow was also arrested July 1 on charges of destroying the property of another, harassment and disturbing the peace.