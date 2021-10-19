Elko man arrested in theft of ATM from Southside Laundry

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM machine at Southside Laundry in August.
William J. Grow, 33, was booked at Elko County Jail on a warrant for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime, destroying the property of another, and burglary of a business.
An unsworn declaration from an Elko Police Department detective found probable cause that Grow and David L. Dearing entered the laundry on Aug. 7 and removed an ATM belonging to Nevada Bank & Trust that was bolted to the floor.
The machine was worth about $2,500 but it also contained $4,460 in cash at the time of the theft.
Laundry owner John Ellison told police that about $2,500 worth of damage was done to his building during the machine’s removal.
Grow waived his preliminary hearing on the charges Tuesday and remained in jail.
Dearing was charged on the same Oct. 12 criminal complaint as Grow. He was arrested Thursday on unrelated stolen-vehicle charges.
Elko County Jail records list multiple arrests for Grow, including one in September in which he is accused of attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting a crime.
In that case, police were called in July to a Lyon Avenue residence where two people had been stabbed and the suspect, Grow, was at large. One man’s forearm had been lacerated and another man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.
“The interior of the house was immaculate and organized, except for the bloodstains everywhere,” stated the police report.
Police listened to voice mails that Grow left for one of the victims, including one in which he claimed self-defense and said “I am going to have some people come talk to you.”
He was booked Aug. 10 on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon, and grand larceny of a gun. Bail was listed at $170,000.
Grow was also arrested Aug. 9 on charges of assault and second-offense domestic battery following a five-hour standoff with the Elko SWAT team at a South 12th Street residence.
Police found a woman in the residence with bruising and swelling on the side of her face. She said Grow battered her and when he was confronted by two witnesses, he threatened to stab all three of them.
Grow was also arrested July 1 on charges of destroying the property of another, harassment and disturbing the peace.
He was arrested three times in June; once for battery and attempted possession of a controlled substance, once for driving without a driver’s license, and once for driving with a revoked driver’s license, making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to give information to party at vehicle accident, careless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.