Elko man arrested in tree-streets burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home whose owners are deceased.
Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, was arrested Nov. 9 at Gold Country on a warrant for burglary; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, as well as three counts of petit larceny and driver disobeying police officer endangering others.
According to court documents, Elko police were called on Feb. 28 to a burglary in the tree streets. The home had been ransacked and several items, including jewelry and coins, were missing. The unoccupied home had apparently been broken into through a sliding glass door in the back.
Police had no suspects.
A few days later, dispatch received a report of a “burglary in progress” in Spring Creek. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies who responded found Mowray on the property, but he said he had permission to be there. The homeowner was contacted and verified that it was OK for Mowray to be on the premises.
The deputies left but then contacted the homeowner again and told him there was a smell of marijuana coming from the garage, and that Mowray would not let the deputy enter the garage. The homeowner gave permission to search it.
When deputies returned, one of them noticed a bulge in Mowray’s pocket that appeared to be a container “commonly associated with storing heroin inside.” Mowray opened the container and it contained “a small amount of brown residue,” according to the deputy's report.
Two other people came out of the garage, saying they were invited there by Mowray. One of them said she had been smoking marijuana.
A deputy reported finding a small baggie just outside the garage containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Inside the garage they found several items that appeared to have been recently placed there, including a checkbook belonging to a deceased Elko man who had lived at the residence that had been burglarized.
More than a dozen apparently stolen items were seized, along with the meth and container.
An additional bag of apparent methamphetamine was found in Mowray’s possession while he was sitting in the patrol car, according to the deputy. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Mowray was booked again in July on charges of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and breaking into, injuring or tampering with a vehicle.
Police collected his DNA in August after he was pulled over in a traffic stop.
A criminal complaint was filed in October charging him with burglary or, in the alternative, accessory to a felony.
He was booked into Elko County Jail on Saturday, with bail listed at $89,060.