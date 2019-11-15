Elko man arrested in tree-streets burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home whose owners are deceased.

Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, was arrested Nov. 9 at Gold Country on a warrant for burglary; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, as well as three counts of petit larceny and driver disobeying police officer endangering others.

According to court documents, Elko police were called on Feb. 28 to a burglary in the tree streets. The home had been ransacked and several items, including jewelry and coins, were missing. The unoccupied home had apparently been broken into through a sliding glass door in the back.

Police had no suspects.

A few days later, dispatch received a report of a “burglary in progress” in Spring Creek. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies who responded found Mowray on the property, but he said he had permission to be there. The homeowner was contacted and verified that it was OK for Mowray to be on the premises.