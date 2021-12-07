Elko man arrested on 2nd degree murder charge in January double shooting

ELKO – An Elko man who was identified as a suspect in a double shooting in January was booked into Elko County Jail Monday on a charge of second-degree murder enhanced with a deadly weapon.

Austin W. Himmelman, 31, is also charged with battery with use of deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure. His bail is listed at $500,000.

Police were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to a trailer off South Fifth Street on a report of two people being shot. A woman inside a residence was shot in the abdomen and a man identified as Matthew Baze was shot in the head and pelvic area. Baze died the following day at a Utah hospital.

The shooter fled and police released video surveillance images of two vehicles that had been at the scene, one of which was a Mazda frequently driven by Himmelman. It was later located in Carlin.

Himmelman was arrested in Sparks five days after the shooting.

He was charged Jan. 8 with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The complaint accused him of possessing a 9mm handgun after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, felony drug trafficking, being a fugitive from justice, and unlawfully using or being addicted to a controlled substance.

The homicide case was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office after the Elko District Attorney’s Office cited a conflict of interest.

Himmelman was originally held on $50,000 cash-only bail, but that was reduced to $20,000 bondable by Elko District Judge Kriston Hill.

He was able to make bail with the stipulation of wearing an ankle monitor, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The monitor was placed on him by a private company, Smart Detection Monitoring, and he was released on May 25 with the condition that he not leave Elko or Eureka counties.

Himmelman was arrested again in June for failing to appear in court on the firearms charge, a category “B” felony. His new bail was set at $100,000.

According to a detective’s report, Himmelman’s mother had been involved in an altercation with Baze the day before the fatal shooting.

Two 9mm shell casings were found on the ground outside the residence and “multiple” bullet holes were located on the exterior of the residence.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Himmelman had been sentenced to prison twice before the fatal shooting, and was known by the alias "Pig Pen."

He was arrested in January 2018 at an Elko motel for felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance in May 2018 and was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

He was also sentenced in 2017 on a drug possession charge.

Court records show that Himmelman has been sentenced in Elko County over the past six years on charges of petty larceny, theft, trespassing and contempt of court.

He was also sentenced in 2013 for injury to personal property, and arrested 10 times in 2012 on various charges.

