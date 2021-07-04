Elko man arrested on attempted murder charge

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested late Friday night on an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a shot at his wife as she fled a domestic dispute.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to a southside residence where they met with a woman who told them she and her husband were having an argument that started to get physical.

She stated at some point, 43-year-old Shaun Patrick Davenport of Elko obtained a handgun from a cabinet in their home. When she saw Davenport was getting the firearm, she fled the home.

Davenport followed the victim outside and allegedly pointed the gun at her head. He fired one round but did not strike the victim. She was able to flee the area and contact police.

Patrol Officers surrounded Davenport's home. The Elko SWAT Team was called out and crisis negotiators contacted Davenport via cellphone.

Police said after approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, Davenport surrendered to SWAT officers.

No one was injured in the incident.

EPD detectives executed a search warrant and collected evidence that supported the victim's claims.

Davenport was booked into the Elko County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon in a populated area, domestic violence, destruction of evidence, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

