Elko man arrested on battery, child abuse charges

ELKO – A rude prank escalated into a major arrest for an Elko man on Sunday afternoon.

City police were called to a residence on Sunnyside Drive on a report of a domestic incident. John M. Doheny, 34, “had approached his wife and attempted to make a joke about her having something on her shirt,” said an officer’s statement. “When she looked down, he swiped up his finger, striking her in the nose.”

They began arguing and Doheny allegedly struck her in the side and face, then kicked her in the back causing her to fall on the floor, the report said. A child who got involved was then slapped by Doheny, and he grabbed a nearby baseball bat.

Doheny was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of felony child abuse or neglect, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. His bail was listed at $43,140.