Elko man arrested on child porn charge

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday on a child pornography charge stemming from two years ago when his mother took his damaged cellphone to a computer service for backup.

Matthew R. Mierins, 22, was booked on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Images and videos of children were allegedly found on the phone in October 2018. They had apparently been downloaded from the internet, according to an affidavit of probable cause prepared by an investigator from the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

Mierins told a detective the files were downloaded before he turned 18, according to the report.

A review of the evidence was not completed until February of 2020.

Bail on the category “B” felony charge was listed at $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 14