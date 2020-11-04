 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko man arrested on child porn charge
0 comments
top story

Elko man arrested on child porn charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday on a child pornography charge stemming from two years ago when his mother took his damaged cellphone to a computer service for backup.

Matthew R. Mierins, 22, was booked on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Images and videos of children were allegedly found on the phone in October 2018. They had apparently been downloaded from the internet, according to an affidavit of probable cause prepared by an investigator from the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

Mierins told a detective the files were downloaded before he turned 18, according to the report.

A review of the evidence was not completed until February of 2020.

Bail on the category “B” felony charge was listed at $20,000.

Matthew Mierins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
14

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News