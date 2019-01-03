Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges after police received a tip from a national task force aimed at protecting children.

James A. Rector Sr., 51, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age.

The Elko Police Department was contacted by the group Internet Crimes Against Children, which reported a local resident was possibly downloading child pornography. Lt. Mike Palhegyi said detectives used the tip to obtain a search warrant.

Police recovered evidence including electronic devices that will be forensically examined. No local children are believed to have been involved.

For the first offense, a person convicted under the category B felony could be sentenced to 1-6 years in prison and fined up to $5,000.

According to ICAC’s website, the group is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

ICAC advises anyone who suspects child sexual exploitation to contact local police, the ICAC Task Force or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline (www.cybertipline.com or 1-800-843-5678).

