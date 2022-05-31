 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man arrested on felony battery charge

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on a charge of domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm after he allegedly bear-hugged a woman one-third his size and threw her over his shoulder onto the floor.

The alleged victim provided police with documentation from the hospital showing that she suffered fractured vertebrae in her spine.

The woman sustained other injuries, according to an officer’s report, but was able to go to a neighbor’s house to hide and call for help.

Daniel C. Cox, 48, was not at the residence when police arrived but later turned himself in at the police station. He was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $20,000.

