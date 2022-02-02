Elko man arrested on firearms, drug charges

ELKO – Officers serving a temporary protection order got more than they bargained for.

Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, was being served Friday evening when he reportedly admitted to police that he had a gun in his pocket. One of the officers recognized him as a suspect in a burglary case involving stolen firearms, and immediately realized the .22 magnum revolver was similar to one taken in the theft.

While being placed under arrest for the stolen firearm, Jolliff was also found to be in possession of amphetamines and cocaine, along with six pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to an Elko Police Department officer’s statement.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of possessing stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person (due to being in possession of drugs at the time); felony possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia. His bail was listed at $45,640.

Jolliff was also arrested last September on charges of attempted burglary at a downtown auto repair shop on June 6. He was pulled over by police with three passengers shortly after the incident.

One of those passengers was also arrested Friday evening when police were serving the order on Jolliff. Tamara Reese, 59, of Elko faces charges of attempted burglary of a structure, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Her bail was listed at $15,000.

Kimberly S. Pierce, 53, of Plain City, Utah, was arrested in November on the same attempted burglary charge. Police believe she was standing lookout while the three others broke into the building. The fourth suspect, David A. Hampton, has yet to be arrested.

Jolliff was also arrested in January 2019 on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, and coercion with force or threat of force.

