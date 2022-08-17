Elko man arrested on gun charges

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

Police were called around 5 p.m. to Douglas and First streets in regard to a man arguing with someone and then pulling out a pistol and yelling. He was then seen walking down the street with pistol in hand, and placing it under his shirt, according to witness statements.

Officers found Casey J. Plaster, 27, and placed him in handcuffs. He did not have the pistol but told police it could be found under some plywood in the yard next to where he was stopped. According to a police statement, a .45-caliber handgun was found and it was loaded with rounds in the magazine.

Police said Plaster appeared to be intoxicated and a breath test indicated a level slightly above the legal limit for DUI. They did not locate the man he was reportedly arguing with.

Plaster was booked on felony and misdemeanor gun charges with bail listed at $6,140.

According to jail and court records, Plaster was arrested in July 2017 for felony drug possession but pleaded guilty to “possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce” and given a suspended sentence.