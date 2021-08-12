Elko man arrested on home invasion charge

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly entering the home of his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep which occurred six months ago.

Salvador G. Espitia, 40, of Elko was arrested on felony charges of home invasion and coercion related to an incident on Feb. 4.

According to court documents, Elko police were dispatched to an apartment on a report of a temporary protection order violation.

The victim explained to police she was asleep in her bedroom when her ex-boyfriend, Espitia, entered her apartment. Police photographed a patio door that showed pry marks on door frame, according to the police report.

After unsuccessfully trying to get Espitia to leave, she told him she would call the police. Upon hearing that, the victim said “he grabbed [the phone] out of her hand.” She told police he gave it back later.

The incident was filmed on cameras installed inside the victim’s residence, which was turned over to police, the report said. The victim said she also filed TPOs on Espitia in the past.