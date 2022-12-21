Elko man arrested on lewdness charge

ELKO – An Elko man who had been renting space in a home was arrested on a charge of lewdness with a child.

Gene T. Osorio, 27, was booked into Elko County Jail on Dec. 16.

According to an arrest report, the charges stem from an alleged incident two months earlier at a home where Osorio was renting a room from an acquaintance for $100 a week.

A minor female reported that Osorio and her parents had been drinking together that night. After her parents went to bed, she was watching the move “Instant Family” when Osorio sat down and began initiating contact, including “grabbing the outside of her outer thigh over her clothing” and “the lower part of her back.”

The teen and her parents were interviewed, and text messages between Osorio and the father were reviewed. Osorio was also interviewed and arrested on the same day.

His booking sheet listed charges of lewdness with a child under 14 and contact with a minor, with bail set at $2,500.