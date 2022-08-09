Elko man arrested on lewdness charges

ELKO – An Elko man was booked into Elko County Jail on Monday after being charged in a warrant with lewdness and unlawful contact with a child.

The investigation against Robert L. Casas, 45, began on Feb. 27 after a mother was “made aware by the victims that they had been touched inappropriately by their pastor,” according to an Elko Police Department report.

One of the incidents allegedly involved touching the “chest area” of a girl when she and her siblings spent the night at Casas’ home in Spring Creek. Another allegedly involved rubbing the upper thigh of a teen while Casas’ family was visiting their home.

One of the children also reported seeing “naked people” on Casas’ phone.

Police checked for the pastor’s criminal history but he had none.

The Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed two gross misdemeanor charges against Casas on July 12. The complaint states his conduct “would cause a reasonable child of like age to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated or harassed.”

Bail on the two charges totaled $7,500.