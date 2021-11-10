Elko man arrested on parole violation

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested with meth and heroin at the Amtrak station in June 2020 and sentenced to home confinement was booked into Elko County Jail on Monday for violating his parole.

William G. James Sr., 61, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office.

Elko County Jail records indicated James has been booked six times in the past five years, including an arrest in June 2020 on charges of trafficking meth and heroin.

Police were called to the Amtrak terminal in Elko after receiving an anonymous tip that he was transporting drugs. They said they recovered more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, as well as a digital scale.

On Jan. 13 he was listed as a resident of Sonora, California, when he pleaded no contest in Elko District Court to one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance, a category B felony; and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony.

He was sentenced by Senior District Judge William Maddox to 12 to 48 months in prison, but Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate he was placed in residential confinement.

