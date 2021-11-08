Elko man arrested on parole violation

ELKO — An Elko man who has served five prison terms was arrested Nov. 6 at a casino for violating conditions of his probation.

Police were called to a residence on Feb. 8, 2020, after Shawn J. Freed, 44, allegedly threatened to beat a woman with a metal bar or pipe in a dispute about money. He allegedly struck her car windshield and side of her car.

Freed was booked into Elko County Jail in March 2020 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In May 2020, Freed pleaded no contest to an earlier charge of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin.

Nevada prison records also indicate he was sentenced in February of 2016 for trafficking a controlled substance in Elko County.

Prison records also list three previous sentences from Washoe County dating from June 2003 to January 2013. One was for ex-felon in possession of a firearm, one for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and another for attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

