ELKO – An Elko man wanted for jumping bail on misdemeanor charges was arrested early Friday morning on 21 new charges, including speeding 31-40 mph over the limit and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Brian A. Penola, 35, was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and booked into the Elko County Jail at 2:54 a.m.

Felony charges included driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property.

Other driving charges included six counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle tail lamp violation, and no proof of insurance.

Penola was also booked for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available from the Elko Police Department.

His bail was listed at $28,040.

Elko County Jail reports indicate Penola was last arrested on May 26 at Albertson’s on charges of burglary and petit larceny.

He has been arrested four times in the past four years for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

According to Elko Justice Court records, Penola received a suspended sentence in April 2015 after being found guilty of destruction of private property.

Penola was also arrested in November 2012 on a charge of third-degree arson. Police said he was suspected of setting fire to a pickup that was left in the sagebrush near Ruby View Golf Course.

He was also sentenced to jail time in April 2010 for conspiracy to fail to submit a sex offender verification form.

