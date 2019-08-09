ELKO – An Elko man wanted for jumping bail on misdemeanor charges was arrested early Friday morning on 21 new charges, including speeding 31-40 mph over the limit and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
Brian A. Penola, 35, was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and booked into the Elko County Jail at 2:54 a.m.
Felony charges included driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property.
Other driving charges included six counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle tail lamp violation, and no proof of insurance.
Penola was also booked for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Details of his arrest were not immediately available from the Elko Police Department.
His bail was listed at $28,040.
Elko County Jail reports indicate Penola was last arrested on May 26 at Albertson’s on charges of burglary and petit larceny.
He has been arrested four times in the past four years for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
According to Elko Justice Court records, Penola received a suspended sentence in April 2015 after being found guilty of destruction of private property.
Penola was also arrested in November 2012 on a charge of third-degree arson. Police said he was suspected of
setting fire to a pickup that was left in the sagebrush near Ruby View Golf Course.
He was also sentenced to jail time in April 2010 for conspiracy to fail to submit a sex offender verification form.
Aglaeh Uriarte
Aglaeh Uriarte, 25, of Reno was arrested Aug. 6 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Alex Knudson
Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 3 at 500 West Oak St. American Inn for violation of probation, using a credit or debit card without consent, and obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,000
Blake Asher
Blake J. Asher, 38, of Boise, Idaho was arrested Aug. 2 at the Elko County Jail for possession of wildlife after end of open season, two counts of hunting without a license or permit, felony killing of a big game animal, possession of a big game animal, destroying or concealing evidence, attempted felony killing of a big game animal and conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. No bail listed.
Darian Hoover
Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 3 at 500 West Oak Street for robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $58,140
David Taylor
David E. Taylor, 62, of Cody, Wyoming arrested Aug. 2 for being under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $160,000
Dawn Gardner
Dawn Gardner, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 7 at Idaho Street and VFW Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Eamonn Moy
Eamonn J. Moy, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested Aug. 6 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500.
Erika Porter
Erika J. Porter, 38, of Richmond, Virginia was arrested Aug. 4 on Interstate 80, mile marker 376 for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title, open alcohol container, disturbing the peace, making a false statement to obstruct a police officer, battery on a protected person, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,845
Jason Brown
Jason S. Brown, 34, of Elko was arrested Aug. 2 at the Elko Police Department on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. Bail: $270,000
Javier Silva
Javier I. Silva, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 2 on State Route 227 at Seventh Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $3,000
Jeffrey Shiflet
Jeffery P. Shiftlet, 37, of Spring Creek, was arrested Aug. 3 at the Elko County Jail for domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $45,000
Jerardo Orozco
Jerardo Orozco, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 4 at Chris and Argent avenues for embezzlement more than $3,500 and taking or possessing a vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $10,000
KC Valdez
KC J Valdez, 46, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 5 at Elko County Jail for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $10,740
Kira Negrete
Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 2 at 1243 Idaho Street on violation of probation and failure to appear after bail for a felony crime. No bail
Laura Magee
Laura S. Magee, 36, of Elko was arrested Aug. 7 at 13th and Idaho streets for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Megan Blackmon
Megan Blackmon, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested Aug. 4 at 1225 West Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,000
Michael Olsen
Michael R. Olsen, 38, of Elko was arrested Aug. 4 at South Sixth and Wilson streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and changing or obliterating the serial number of a gun. Bail: $25,000
Michelle South
Michelle South, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested Aug. 3 on Interstate 80, mile marker 409 for grand larceny of an automobile, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and petty larceny. Bail: $20,900
Ray Johannsen
Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested Aug. 5 at Lamoille Highway and Dale Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,770
Tyson Hicks
Tyson S. Hicks, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 2 at Elm Street and College Parkway for violation of probation. No bail
