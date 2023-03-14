ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested for felony driving under the influence, one year after he allegedly crashed a three-wheel motorcycle resulting in serious injuries to a passenger.

Shane L. Gastelecutto, 35, was booked Saturday on the charge with bail listed at $50,000.

Around 1:25 a.m. March 13, 2022, an Elko Police Department officer stumbled on the crash scene near 13th and Elm streets while investigating a power outage. He reported that the Polaris Slingshot had struck a telephone pole, and a man who appeared to be dead was lying on the sidewalk beside it.

The officer was able to revive the man, who was transported by ambulance to the hospital and then flown for treatment in Salt Lake City. Gastelecutto was found unconscious in the two-seat vehicle and appeared to have been driving it.

The officer revived him and he admitted to being drunk but denied driving the cycle, according to the initial police report. Gastelecutto was taken to the hospital and blood was drawn, but the results were not listed in the initial report.

Gastelecutto was not arrested at the time due to his injuries.

According to Elko Justice Court records, he had pleaded guilty a month before the accident to driving without a driver’s license.