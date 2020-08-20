Elko man bound over on open murder charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man accused in the death of an infant in May was bound over to district court Thursday on open murder

Nathan J. O’Dell, 24, waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Elias Goicoechea in Elko Justice Court on Aug. 20.

He was charged with open murder in the death of a 7-month-old male and child abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said O’Dell, who is unrelated to the children, was caring for them when he called 911 to report the infant was not breathing.

The baby was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he died two days later.

O’Dell was arrested on May 12 and booked in to Elko County Jail. He remains in custody.

According to court documents filed on May 14, O’Dell was watching the children while their mother worked out of town. He told police he left the baby alone and then found hi not breathing.