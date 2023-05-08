ELKO – An Elko man and his female passenger were arrested Friday following a police chase.

An Elko Police Department officer on routine patrol at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and Spruce Road spotted a Chevy Blazer with no rear license plate or temporary permit on display. As he attempted to pull the vehicle over it entered the parking lot at Kohl’s and was about to stop when it took off headed east on Spruce Road.

The driver, later identified as Jayce A. Moseley, 19, exceeded 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran two stop signs as it headed north on Fifth Street, according to the officer’s report. The vehicle turned off onto a dirt road opposite the SnoBowl and got stuck in the mud.

The occupants were seen running away but were chased down by police and detained.

The female was identified as Mercedes C. Martinez, 29, of Carlin, who was wanted on a $100,000 warrant.

Moseley was booked on charges of driver disobeying peace officer endangering other people, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety, failure to drive properly on divided road, and two counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. His bail was listed at $8,045.

Martinez was arrested for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and resisting a public officer.

According to Elko County Jail records, Martinez was arrested in July for felony child endangerment.

Following an investigation by the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit in October 2017, Martinez was also arrested on charges of possession of heroin and meth.