Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed Thursday on two felony counts of child abuse relating to an incident in February.

Elko police spoke to the mothers of two children who were allegedly abused while in the custody of Christopher Teeter, 38, on Feb. 19.

Teeter allegedly held one of the boys down and ordered the other to “beat him up” but he would not, according to an Elko Police Department report.

One of the boys had abrasions on his upper chest.

A criminal complaint filed May 10 accuses Teeter of grabbing, choking, twisting limbs, and threatening both boys.

His bail was listed at $200,000

According to jail records, Teeter also had a prior misdemeanor battery arrest in 2019.