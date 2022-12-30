Elko man charged with child sex assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16.

Scott R. Hubbard, 64, is accused of raping a female relative on Dec. 17 at his home just outside Elko city limits.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case immediately after the girl was taken to the hospital.

According to a detective’s statement, Hubbard lured the teen to his bedroom saying he had lost his phone, then pinned and sexually assaulted her.

A criminal complaint was filed Dec. 21, and Hubbard was arrested on Lamoille Highway around 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was booked on charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16, lewd act by a person over 18 with a child, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

Bail was listed at $750,000.