Elko man charged with choking father
Elko man charged with choking father

ELKO – A 19-year-old Elko resident was arrested for domestic battery after his parents confronted him about his alcohol consumption, according to the Elko Police Department.

EPD officers were dispatched to a north Elko residence at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that Garrett McKinney had arrived home intoxicated.

“McKinney's parents confronted him regarding his consumption of alcohol,” police said. “McKinney refused to listen to his parents and when his father attempted to talk with him further in his room, McKinney attacked him, placing him in a chokehold that nearly rendered him unconscious.”

Police said evidence at the scene, including visible injuries to the father, corroborated the allegations.

McKinney was booked into Elko County Jail without further incident on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. His bail was listed at $20,000.

Garrett McKinney

McKinney
