Elko man charged with elderly abuse

ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with abuse of an older or vulnerable person following an incident in a restaurant last summer.

Police were called during the dinner hour June 4 on a report of a fight. Carlos C. Bishop, 22, had left before they arrived. The alleged victim, an 80-year-old man, was still there with his daughter who was Bishop’s girlfriend, according to court documents.

Police determined that an argument ensued and Bishop came to the daughter’s defense by punching the elderly man in the face several times. They noted “moderate injuries to the right side of his face and ear from being punched.”

Other customers in the restaurant intervened and separated the two men, according to police.

While the victim was being escorted to an ambulance, another officer arrested the daughter on a charge of domestic violence.

The police report on Bishop was forwarded to the Elko District Attorney’s Office and a gross misdemeanor charge was filed on Nov. 30. Bishop was booked into Elko County Jail on Jan. 4 with bail listed at $2,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4