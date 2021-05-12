Elko man charged with felony child abuse

ELKO – An Elko man was booked on $100,000 bail after allegedly beating a special-needs child with a belt.

Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez, 45, of Elko was charged with felony child abuse in April following the Jan. 4 incident.

School officials contacted police after the child told the school nurse that he was beaten. The boy “had a swollen ear and had multiple bruises that appeared to be from a belt on his upper back,” stated a police report.

When Rodriguez-Nunez was confronted about the injuries he reportedly told police that the child had fought with other boys at his brother’s house, and that he had been playing karate.

The child was placed with other relatives until a “safety plan” could be put in place.

According to Elko County Jail records, Rodriguez-Nunez was arrested in November on a battery charge, and in December 2019 for destroying the property of another.

