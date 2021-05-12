 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko man charged with felony child abuse
0 comments
top story

Elko man charged with felony child abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man was booked on $100,000 bail after allegedly beating a special-needs child with a belt.

Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez, 45, of Elko was charged with felony child abuse in April following the Jan. 4 incident.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School officials contacted police after the child told the school nurse that he was beaten. The boy “had a swollen ear and had multiple bruises that appeared to be from a belt on his upper back,” stated a police report.

When Rodriguez-Nunez was confronted about the injuries he reportedly told police that the child had fought with other boys at his brother’s house, and that he had been playing karate.

The child was placed with other relatives until a “safety plan” could be put in place.

According to Elko County Jail records, Rodriguez-Nunez was arrested in November on a battery charge, and in December 2019 for destroying the property of another.

Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez

Rodriguez-Nunez
0 comments
0
0
1
2
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News