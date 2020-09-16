Elko man charged with sexual assault of minor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man accused of sexually assaulting a minor a year ago was arrested Tuesday at a northside residence, four days after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

According to an Elko County Sheriff detective’s unsworn declaration in support of the complaint, a 15-year-old girl messaged then 22-year-old Christian Ochoa on Sept. 18, 2019, asking if he would buy her alcoholic beverages. He replied that he would, and suggested that she sneak out of her house. She was picked up by Ochoa in a BMW and driven to a convenience store where he purchased drinks.

Ochoa then drove to a turnout on the edge of town where they both drank and the girl passed out. When she woke up she was wearing only sweatpants and sandals, and her underwear was missing, the detective stated.

Ochoa then drove the girl home, arriving at the same time as her parents who had been out looking for her.

“When she returned around 4:00 a.m. on the 19th of September her father fired shots at the BMW as it left the area after ignoring the father’s requests to stop and talk with him about what happened,” the detective wrote.

The girl knew Ochoa only as “LA Gambino” on Facebook Messenger.