Elko man charged with smash-and-grab auto burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A tool stolen from a truck parked in a southside neighborhood nearly became a Christmas present.

Elko police were called Dec. 9 on a report of an auto burglary on Wilson Avenue. A man who was leaving for work discovered the passenger-side window of his truck had been smashed, and an impact wrench worth about $300 was missing.

The vehicle’s registration was missing as well.

That night a deputy received a call from someone saying his father had purchased an impact drill posted on Facebook and gave it to him as an early Christmas present. The recipient said he was aware a drill had been posted on Facebook as stolen, so he checked with the owner and found that the serial numbers matched.

The father told deputies he met Blaine Duggins at a market in Elko and purchased the tool from him for $70.

A felony burglary charge was filed against Duggins on Aug. 6. The 31-year-old was arrested this week. His bail was listed at $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1