Elko man charged with stealing survey tools

ELKO – An Elko man with a lengthy criminal record was arrested Dec. 31 after police identified him as a suspect in the theft of tools from a civil engineering firm.

Wade A. Knight Jr., 33, of Elko was charged in a felony warrant with grand larceny and booked into Elko County Jail on $20,000 bail.

City police were called to the business on Nov. 2 after a truck was broken into and more than $7,000 worth of survey tools stolen. The investigating officer recognized Knight from video surveillance at the business.

Knight has been arrested more than three dozen times since 2008, according to Elko County Jail records.

He was one of four people arrested in a July 2006 incident in Spring Creek. One of the men with him fired shots into a house during a confrontation over a money dispute, then-Sheriff Neil Harris reported.

Knight, then 17 years old, originally faced multiple charges including attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. The charges were reduced in a plea agreement to burglary and principal to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison in August 2008, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Knight’s other arrests include drug possession in April 2009; domestic violence in October 2011; kidnapping in April 2012; open and gross lewdness, convicted person failure to register, and violation of a temporary protective order in August 2012.

He was arrested in February 2013 after Elko police officers spotted him in a Jeep that got stuck near Riverview Park and determined it had been stolen. That October he was found guilty by a jury of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 16-48 months in prison.

Knight was arrested again in February 2019 on a robbery charge at Walmart. Police said they were called to the store when a shoplifter attempted to make off with a cart full of items. A female employee attempted to stop him and he allegedly knocked her to the ground as he fled.

Knight was arrested about four hours later in the Burger King parking lot off Mountain City Highway. He was booked on charges of robbery, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer.

He pleaded guilty that November to petit larceny and was ordered by Elko Justice Court to serve 10 days in jail.

He was arrested again in January 2020 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. He pleaded guilty to battery in February and was ordered to serve an additional 180 days in jail.

