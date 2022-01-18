Elko man eludes officers, arrested on multiple warrants

ELKO – An Elko man wanted on multiple warrants for felony drug charges led police on a 17-minute chase early Friday morning and was arrested later that night at home.

The Elko Police Department reported that an officer on routine patrol observed 24-year-old Armando Sanchez get into a Chevrolet minivan in a south Elko neighborhood at approximately 2:30 a.m., then attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

“Sanchez refused to stop for officers,” stated police. “Due to the time of day, minimal traffic and relatively low speeds, officers pursued Sanchez for approximately 17 minutes.”

When Sanchez proceeded north on Mountain City Highway toward Adobe Summit, officers terminated the pursuit “since they were aware of the identity of the offender and to avoid potential risk to the public, pursuing officers and to the suspect.”

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, EPD officers observed that Sanchez had returned to the Bullion Road residence where he was initially observed earlier that morning.

“Officers surrounded the residence and ordered Sanchez to exit with his hands up,” stated police. “After approximately 40 minutes, Sanchez surrendered to authorities without further incident.”

Sanchez was booked into the Elko County Jail on three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, contempt of court, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. His bail was listed at $76,640.

Further charges of felony eluding and reckless driving were expected to be filed.

“No one was injured in this incident,” stated police.

Elko County Jail records list a dozen previous arrests of Sanchez over the past five years.

In April 2017 he was accused of obtaining money or property under false pretenses. He pleaded guilty in Elko Justice Court and was given a suspended sentence of 122 days in jail and ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 40 hours of community service, and pay $640 in fines and court costs.

He was arrested again in December 2019 for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. He later pleaded guilty to the drug paraphernalia charge and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.

Sanchez was arrested seven times in 2020 on charges including felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear in court.

He was arrested three additional times in 2021 on charges of felony drug possession, petty larceny and failure to appear in court.

--

