ELKO – An Elko man who was injured when a family member intervened during a potentially deadly domestic dispute has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence with strangulation.
Randy A. McGee, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on $120,000 bail.
The charges stem from an incident prior to May 6, according to the Elko Police Department.
“Investigation revealed a domestic battery in which the victim was strangled,” stated a release from the department.
Police said a family member had to intervene to save the life of the victim, resulting in injuries to McGee.
He required medical treatment out of the Elko area.
McGee was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services office in Elko, according to jail records.
