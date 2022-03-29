Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Police were called on the evening of July 26 to the residence of Robert L. Young, 33, “on a report of a male who struck another male with a stick and then came out and brandished a sword,” according to a police statement.

The victim had arrived at the residence to pick up a woman involved in a domestic dispute with Young when the incident occurred.

Court records did not indicate the extent of the victim’s injuries. Young was arrested on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

He pleaded no contest to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced March 22 by District Judge Mason Simons to up to 60 months in prison. He was given credit for 138 days spent in jail.

According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Young was also arrested in July 2013 on charges including attempted murder after stabbing his neighbor in the chest with a knife during a fight.

He was given a suspended prison sentence by District Judge Al Kacin, in part because he had no prior criminal history, and he was ordered to serve six months in jail.

