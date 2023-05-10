ELKO – An Elko man is headed to prison for a fifth time after being sentenced for stealing guns from a home in an incident that led to a SWAT standoff last summer.

Cody L. Huff, 31, pleaded no contest to one count of burglary of a residence and one count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison by District Judge Al Kacin. He was also ordered to pay $24,576 restitution to the victim.

Police had been informed two days prior to the arrest that two safes containing firearms and cash had been stolen from a southside home. Security cameras inside and outside the home recorded an SUV backing into the driveway and a man kicking in the front door of the residence, then quickly removing the safes.

The suspect was wearing a mask but he was identified as Huff by the distinct tattoo on a visible portion of his face, according to police.

Huff also pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle in a separate case. He was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison plus two years in jail, to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.

In a third judgment handed down on Tuesday, Huff was sentenced to a concurrent 15 to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate that Huff has been imprisoned four prior times.

He was charged with attempted murder in November 2014 after being accused of shooting a man inside the front door of his home near an elementary school. According to court testimony he pointed a gun at the man’s head but the man pushed his arm away just as the trigger was fired. The bullet lodged in his neck and shoulder area.

Huff was arrested the following day after a high-speed chase. He pleaded guilty in July 2015 to two lesser counts of battery with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to up to 13 years in prison with parole eligibility after three years.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Huff was released on mandatory parole in November 2021.

He was also sentenced in April 2011 on two counts of attempted battery by a prisoner, and in September 2012 for attempted theft.

Huff was also arrested three times in 2010, according to Elko Daily Free Press files — in February for drug possession; in March for felony embezzlement; and in June for burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen goods.