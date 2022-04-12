Elko man gets prison in ATM theft

ELKO – The second of two men accused of stealing an ATM machine from Southside Laundry has been sentenced to prison.

David L. Dearing, 52, was found guilty of one count of burglary of a business, one count of grand larceny, one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and one count of willful injury to or destruction of property. He was sentenced April 2 by District Judge Mason Simons to 4-10 years in prison for counts 1 and 2 and one year in jail for counts 3 and 4.

He was also ordered to pay $5,250 restitution to the victims. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

Dearing and William J. Grow, 33, entered the laundry on Aug. 7 and removed an ATM belonging to Nevada Bank & Trust that was bolted to the floor. The machine was worth about $2,500 but it also contained $4,460 in cash at the time of the theft, according to a police report.

Grow was sentenced in December on this and two other criminal cases to a total of 12-30 years in prison.

Dearing was also arrested in October on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and driving without a driver’s license.

