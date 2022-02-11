Elko man gets prison in school burglary

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested for a burglary at Southside Elementary School in April 2020 has been sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.

Raul M. Duran, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in March 2021 and was given a deferred sentence. He was arrested again in December 2021 on a probation violation and was sentenced to the prison term on Feb. 3 by District Judge Kriston Hill.

The school break-in occurred at about 2 a.m. April 25 by breaking through a glass door. Police arrived later that morning and found evidence that led them to a residence in the Panorama Trailer Park, where the suspect was located.

Officers said they found property stolen from the school in Duran’s residence. They also reported finding a small amount of cocaine.

Duran was originally arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, petit larceny and malicious damage to property.

He was given credit for 59 days already served at Elko County Jail.

